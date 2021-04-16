The US pondered an increase in the number of its contingent in Afghanistan before finally withdrawing its troops. This was stated at a briefing by Pentagon spokesman John Kirby. TASS…

“I can’t be specific now, as plans are still being worked out, but it is possible that auxiliary forces will be sent to Afghanistan in a short period of time to ensure a safe, orderly and planned withdrawal by the deadline set by the president,” Kirby said. …

He recalled that US President Joe Biden set a deadline for the withdrawal of the army until September. The Pentagon spokesman also cited the example of the withdrawal of troops from Iraq and added that the military may need assistance of a logistical nature, for example, engineering.

Kirby said Washington may temporarily deploy some forces to provide protection and a safe and efficient withdrawal process. He concluded that finally everything will become clear as the planned date approaches.

Earlier, Biden confirmed that the United States would withdraw its troops from Afghanistan from May 1 to September 11. A similar decision was made by the NATO countries and the UK.