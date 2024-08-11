In the midst of the crisis that Venezuela is experiencing following the presidential elections on July 28, The United States is reportedly trying to pressure Nicolás Maduro to leave power in exchange for an amnesty. This was stated on Sunday by the newspaper The Wall Street Journalwhich cites sources familiar with the talks between Washington and Caracas to get Chavismo to proceed with a transition of power.

According to the American newspaper, Washington has been discussing pardons for Maduro and other top Chavista officials who today have accusations from the United States Department of Justice.

He also said that the United States “would be open to offering guarantees that it will not pursue these regime figures for extradition.”

Joe Biden, President of the United States

The United States government is currently offering a $15 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s capture.

Sources cited by the Wall Street Journal say that President Joe Biden’s administration has “put everything on the table” to force Maduro to leave power before the current Democratic leader’s term ends in January. From there, the winner of the presidential race on November 5 (Kamala Harris or Donald Trump) will assume the White House.

If the Republican wins, the heavy hand against Caracas could return and the talks would come to an end.

This is not the first offer that Nicolás Maduro has received

This is not the first time that the regime has received offers from the international community, particularly the United States, to step down and proceed with a peaceful transition. But the pressure on Maduro has increased considerably following the presidential elections on July 28.

The National Electoral Council (CNE) declared Nicolás Maduro the winner, although two weeks later it has still not published the official results and has not yet released the voting records. On the contrary, The opposition has denounced fraud and has published more than 80 percent of the minutes in which, they say, the victory of opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia is confirmed.

As EL TIEMPO revealed in the past, During talks between Washington and Caracas in Qatar, the Biden administration had already offered Maduro amnesty in exchange for leaving power.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro speaks outside the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) on Wednesday in Caracas, Venezuela.

Jorge Rodríguez, president of the National Assembly and head of the ruling party’s dialogue with the opposition, had also commented that the United States had been making offers in this regard for some time.

“The Americans (he did not mention which officials) offered Maduro to choose the country in the world where he wants to go. We give him millions of dollars. We have a mansion for the first combatant, Cilia Flores, in the Dominican Republic, we are not going to touch her,” he revealed in June.

According to The Wall Street Journal, A source close to the Nicolás Maduro regime said that President Maduro’s position has not changed since he was first offered amnesty.

“Maduro has said he is open to talks as long as Washington shows him respect. On other occasions, he tells the United States to mind its own business,” the newspaper said.

The American media also reveals that The talks between the United States and Venezuela are taking place virtually, with the participation of “Jorge Rodríguez, president of the Venezuelan Congress and a trusted man of Maduro, and Daniel P. Erikson, who directs Venezuela policy on the White House National Security Council.”

Maria Corina Machado.

He also notes that it is believed that international action may be the only way to get Maduro out, considering that the Chavista government has already survived sanctions, a mass exodus of Venezuelans, diplomatic isolation and even an economic crisis with runaway inflation.

Also highlighted that The United States wants the governments of Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, all of them headed by left-wing leaders, to “take a tougher stance than their current position of pressuring him to produce evidence that he won.”