Despite being the country with the most wins in short distance events at the Olympic Games, the United States has not won a gold medal in the men’s 100m in 20 years, since Justin Gatlin won in Athens 2004, and in the women’s event the drought has now reached 28 years. Gail Devers took the last gold medal in the women’s Olympic 100m in Atlanta ’96. On the purple lanes of the Stade de France, that long hiatus may finally end this summer.

