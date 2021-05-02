The United States is ready for diplomatic engagement with the DPRK in order to achieve the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. This was announced on Sunday, May 2, by the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan on the air of the TV channel. ABC…

“Our policy towards North Korea is not about hostility, but about solutions. Its main goal is the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and we are ready for diplomatic cooperation to achieve this goal, ”Sullivan said.

The US Assistant to the President for National Security said the United States believes in a “calibrated, practical and balanced approach” that can ensure progress on the DPRK and Iranian nuclear programs.

Earlier that day, the director of the North American Department of the DPRK Foreign Ministry, Kwon Jong Geun, said that the administration of US President Joe Biden intends to continue its hostile policy towards Pyongyang. Because of this, the North Korean authorities will be forced to take action, the diplomat said. Biden’s statement clearly reflects the negative attitude towards the DPRK, concluded the country’s foreign minister.

In his speech on April 28 (April 29 in Russia) before the US Congress, Joe Biden said that Washington intends to work closely with allies in countering the threats posed by the nuclear programs of the DPRK and Iran.

On April 8, Georgy Zinoviev, Director of the First Asian Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced that Moscow was ready to promote dialogue and cooperation between the DPRK and the United States. He recalled that the last Russian-Korean summit took place against the background of positive dynamics in North Korean-American and inter-Korean relations. This, according to Zinoviev, speaks of the achievement of important agreements.