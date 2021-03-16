Large areas of the United States, including Washington, DC, are preparing for an invasion led by billions of species.

Billions of cicadas will soon invade some cities in a rare event that occurs once every seventeen years.

During this rare and remarkable phenomenon, cicadas come out in huge numbers with the aim of mating, ovulating … and then death.

“This is like a science fiction story,” says Melanie Asher, a resident of Pitesda in suburb of Washington, DC, recalling the invasion that she experienced of these insects in 1987 when she was still a child.

“The ground was covered with cicadas that were falling dead,” she explains.

This invasion is expected during the current year in May, or maybe April, depending on the regions, and it will affect large areas extending from Washington, east to Illinois, through Georgia.

Melody Mirren witnessed the last version of this phenomenon in 2004. “She was flying everywhere,” said Melody Mirren, who was “hitting the windshields of cars, which makes driving impossible without closing the windows.”

As for Peter Pitt, he examines the “auditory mess” caused by the cicada insect infestation. The “powerful” attack of these insects in 1987 and 2004 is still fresh in the minds of this 67-year-old retired man who lives in the “Columbia Heights” neighborhood of the federal capital.

“This is very unique,” explains John Cooley, professor of environmental sciences and biology of evolution of organisms at the University of Connecticut in Hartford, noting that these insects are harmless and “their life cycle is simply seventeen years.”

Cole offers a scientific explanation for this phenomenon, saying: “Once the soil reaches a certain temperature of around 62 degrees Fahrenheit (about 17 degrees Celsius) during an evening that may be somewhat wet but with little rain,” the insects “start out from the ground and then change their skin.”

Then, “insects move between plants without doing much for a week”, before group mating.

Cooley stresses that the phenomenon is based mainly on mating, “as the sound that you will hear comes from the male trying to attract the female. As soon as the male and the female meet, mating takes place and the female lays eggs ”before they“ die shortly ”.

And he indicates that the eggs “hatch after six weeks to a maximum of eight, and then the whole cycle is repeated.” Insects spend the next 17 years eating food derived from plant roots.

Cooley expects the infestation of “billions or even thousands of billions” of cicadas in the spring, indicating that the survival strategy of this species is based on drowning its predators numerically.

Although squirrels, birds, dogs and other animals will search for their strength in the following days, they will satiate without this posing a threat to the many remaining cicadas.

In the meantime, residents of the American capital are trying to view this invasion with some philosophy, especially as it will happen with the improvement of the weather they are impatiently waiting for, and in light of the continuing pandemic and health restrictions.