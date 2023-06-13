Political scientist Lukyanov: Russia and China will not support the US idea to reform the UN Security Council

US President Joe Biden instructed UN Permanent Representative Linda Thomas-Greenfield to discuss the issue of Security Council reform. This is done, among other things, because of criticism about the impossibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine in the current conditions. However, the prospects for the initiative are very vague.

What is the US proposal?

The United States proposes to increase the number of permanent members of the UN Security Council. Back in September 2022, speaking at the UN General Assembly, Biden said that the Security Council should become “more inclusive.” He has now entrusted the development of the issue to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is actively discussing the potential reform with colleagues from other countries.

Now only five countries have permanent membership in the UN Security Council: Russia, the USA, France, Great Britain and China. Each of them can veto Security Council resolutions and thus block their adoption. The body also includes ten non-permanent members who are elected for two years on a geographical basis.

According to the interlocutors of The Washington Post, the White House wants to grant permanent membership in the main body of the UN to six more states, including those from Africa and Latin America. Although the exact candidates are not yet known, the publication notes that the United States has previously expressed support for the applications of Germany, Japan and India. At the same time, the United States does not plan to grant the new permanent members of the Security Council the right of veto, which the current “five” has.

Why is UN reform needed now?

The US is far from the only country proposing to reform the UN Security Council. The need for changes in the work of a key international body has been talked about for decades, but this issue was especially widely discussed in September 2022 at the UN General Assembly. During the event, a number of world leaders pointed to the inability of the body in its current format to resolve conflicts between countries, including between permanent members.

Also, one of the main shortcomings of the Security Council is that the two largest continents are not actually represented among the permanent members: Africa and South America.

In addition, the body has often been criticized for too many abuses of the veto power.

Over the entire existence of the UN, the veto has been used over 250 times.

Recently, the US and Western countries have expressed concern that Russia often uses the right of veto when discussing issues related to the conflict in Ukraine. Against this background, Biden urged the members of the Security Council to use the possibility of blocking decisions less often, only in “emergency cases.” At the same time, the United States itself has also been criticized for blocking decisions in the interests of its ally in the Middle East, Israel.

Because of the problems associated with the abuse of the veto, voting on pressing issues is held in another body of the UN, the General Assembly. However, unlike the Security Council, its decisions are not binding on the members of the organization.

How do other countries feel about UN reform?

Although most countries recognize the need for reform of the UN Security Council, the parties disagree on which countries should expand the Security Council, with permanent or non-permanent membership, with a veto or not. For example, France and Great Britain, as well as the United States, supported the granting of permanent membership to Germany, India and Japan, as well as Brazil and some African country.

Brazil, Germany, India and Japan have long claimed permanent membership in the Security Council – in 2004 they formed the “Group of Four” (G4) and agreed to work together to seek coveted mandates

The candidacies of these countries are often opposed by their regional rivals: for example, in the case of India, neighboring Pakistan. In addition, they put forward alternative concepts for expanding the Security Council. Thus, Italy, Argentina, South Korea and Pakistan supported the Unity for Consensus initiative. It provides for the expansion of the Security Council at the expense of new non-permanent members.

African states, which make up almost a third of UN members, have demanded two permanent seats on the Security Council with veto power. True, they have not decided which countries they will be.

Russia agrees that it is necessary to expand the Security Council, but not at the expense of Western and pro-Western countries, that is, Germany and Japan.

See also What new will any Western country bring to the UN Security Council, if suddenly someone wants to accept it as a permanent member? Sergei LavrovMinister of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Head of the Russian diplomatic department clarifiedthat it is only a matter of expanding the composition of the Council to include representatives from Asia, Africa and Latin America. It is not worth talking about including Western countries in it, since they are all hostile to Russia and China.

What is needed to reform the UN Security Council?

The reform of the UN Security Council was carried out only once – in 1963, then it expanded to include non-permanent members from 11 to 15 countries. This was due to the entry into the UN of a large number of African countries.

The discussion about reforming the main international organization has resumed since the early 2000s. In 2005, then-UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan proposed several options for change, but none were adopted.

The fact is that for the reform of the Security Council, you first need the approval of 128 of the 193 UN member countries. That is, they must be approved by the parliaments of the countries. Therefore, this process can take many years. In addition, these changes must be ratified by all five permanent members of the Council.

Will the US succeed in reforming the Security Council?

Given the current conflict situation, this is practically unrealistic. Russia and China will clearly vote against Western countries and their allies. For example, participation in the Security Council of Japan is unacceptable for the PRC.

Fyodor Lukyanov, scientific director of the Valdai Club and editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine, believes that in any case, Russia and China will not support the initiatives of Western countries now. First of all, we are talking about Moscow, which will not want to help Washington in the face of the most acute confrontation. In addition, there will be no consensus among other permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The expert pointed out that once the USSR agreed to the US initiative to create the UN, realizing that it would have great influence in it. But now times have changed and the effectiveness of the international institution for conflict resolution has fallen dramatically.

Lukyanov acknowledged that the United States has caught the trend to update the design of the UN, for which there is a request primarily from developing countries and third world countries. Indeed, in the current system, the five countries that won the Second World War 70 years ago have a privileged position.

This US initiative is an attempt to respond to criticism from developing countries. But, as is often the case with large states, initiatives are late by 10-15 years.

Now, if in the zero years, for example, the United States or other permanent members of the Security Council proposed a scheme with expansion, but without the right to veto, then yes, perhaps, then this would be met with interest. Now it seems to me that this moment is long gone Fedor LukyanovScientific Director of the Valdai Club, Editor-in-Chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine

In addition, there will be disputes about who exactly will have to enter the Security Council. These can be countries in Africa, Latin America or, for example, India. But in the latter case, it will clearly be against China.

Therefore, it is unlikely that it will be possible to revive the UN and restore its effectiveness by “cosmetic” methods, the expert believes.

Lukyanov advised to pay attention to the UN General Assembly, where there is no veto, but decisions are made by the majority of countries. True, these decisions are advisory in nature. But they reflect the real position of the “world majority”.