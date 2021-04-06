The United States Government accelerated a vaccination schedule on Tuesday that encourages hope, but warned that the country is on the “brink” of a fourth wave of infections of coronavirus, they are moving up the British variant and as states lift their restrictions.

With a record pace of three million vaccines against covid-19 administered daily and a third of the population that has already received at least the first dose, optimism and pandemic fatigue They have generated a delicate cocktail in the United States, where the aforementioned variant and other venues are expanding.

“We are on the brink” of a fourth wave, the main epidemiologist of the United States Government warned this Tuesday, Anthony Fauci, during a conference at the National Press Club in Washington.

The expert and adviser to the US president, Joe Biden, explained that the country is on a “precarious plateau” after several months of decline in the incidence of coronavirus infections, and the trend is now “up”.

Do not lower your guard asks the president of the United States, Joe Biden. Reuters photo

That presents a challenge for the White House, which must promote and highlight the rapid pace of vaccination while calling on Americans do not raise the measures yet to mitigate infections, something that several states with conservative leaders have already done.

Biden advanced this Tuesday the date on which he hopes all Americans can make an appointment to be vaccinated against covid-19, which was May 1 and which is now April 19.

“With the supplies that we have available, with the number of vaccination centers and professionals who vaccinate, we believe that everyone in the country should be able to get in line by April 19,” said the White House spokeswoman, Jen Psaki, at her daily press conference.

The announcement is possible because all the states of the country have already confirmed that will open appointments for any adult in the coming weeks, encouraged by a vaccination rate that, according to the White House, is already the fastest in the world.

A third of Americans and 40% of those over 18 in the country have already received at least the first dose of the vaccine; while 23.2% of adults are already fully immunized, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In total, more than 167 million doses, including 150 million since Biden came to power in January, according to the government.

“Sacrifice”

The White House boasts daily of that speed when it comes to administering doses, a message that sometimes overshadows the other that Biden and his advisers keep repeating: it is premature to claim victory and lower our guard.

“It’s tough, it’s tough, but he (Biden) is asking people to sacrifice a little more time” to avoid a spike in infections, Psaki stressed Tuesday.

The president has already criticized states such as Texas and Mississippi for lifting restrictions such as the mandatory use of masks, but their room for maneuver is limited in a country where the territories have a lot of power to manage their internal affairs.

California, the most populous state in the country and the first to implement a confinement order more than a year ago, announced Tuesday that, if it continues on the current trajectory, lift all related restrictions with the covid-19 on June 15, except the use of a mask.

Although the average daily deaths from covid-19 in the United States is around 800, the lowest level since November; infections are increasing in several states Northeast and Midwest: In Michigan, COVID-19 hospitalizations have tripled in the last month.

The average of new daily cases exceeds 64,000, This is 20% more than two weeks ago and a level similar to that of last summer, when there was a wave of infections after several states relaxed their restrictions, according to an analysis by The New York Times.

The British variantMore contagious, it is already prevalent in much of the United States, although other regional variants, such as one detected in New York and another in California, are also expanding.

No passport

Despite pressure to return to normal, the United States will not have a vaccination passport backed by the Government such as those that are being raised in the European Union (EU), the White House said on Tuesday.

Although the private sector will be able to develop its own certificates in this regard, none of them will be endorsed by the federal government, an idea that had generated strong resistance among the country’s conservatives and that they have already banned both Florida and Texas.

“There will be no federal database on vaccinations, nor any federal mandate that requires everyone to obtain a unique vaccination credential,” said Biden’s spokeswoman.

EFE Agency

PB