These findings highlight that vaccines approved in the United States are effective, experts say, although they may have limited effectiveness when confronted with new, more aggressive mutations.

And talking here, according to the American “CNN” network, about the “Delta” mutator, which spreads easily and causes more serious disease cases than other strains, and this is a matter of great concern for public health experts, especially towards those who have not been vaccinated.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the delta variant was first detected in India in December 2020.

What makes it scary compared to the rest of the strains is that the speed of its spread is great, compared to the previous mutant, as studies indicate that “the transmissibility of the delta mutant increased by about 40-60 percent.”

Recent data in England also highlight that the risk of hospitalization doubles after delta (compared to alpha), especially for those with other health conditions.

The US authorities say that the “delta” mutant has been found in 49 US states in addition to Washington, DC.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a small chance that vaccinated people will be infected with the new strains, and if infected, they can be less harmful.

But the most important word is “fully vaccinated”, because the second dose is necessary to obtain complete protection from the mutant.

In a radio interview, CDC Director Rochelle Walinsky sent a message to the American citizen: “Please get your second dose of the vaccine.”

And she continued, “What we know is that the first dose gives you some protection, but the second dose really gives you more protection in the face of new mutants such as Delta and others.”

One in 10 Americans received only one dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.