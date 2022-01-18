The United States is going to impose sanctions against “pro-Russian separatists” in Ukraine. About that informs The Washington Post, citing an unnamed US official.

According to him, financial restrictions, implying an asset freeze, will be imposed on at least four people. It is noted that new sanctions may be announced on Thursday. According to the American publication, this measure is designed to put diplomatic pressure on Moscow.

Earlier, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced a possible Russian attack on Ukraine “at any moment.” As Psaki said, the US position is that Russia has two paths: diplomatic and “other”.