About 75,000 health care workers in the United States are making final preparations for a three-day strike scheduled to begin next October 4.

The decision to go on strike arose after the employment contract of workers at Kaiser Permanente, one of the country’s main health care systems, would expire without a new agreement being reached.

The labor dispute revolves around several crucial issues, including staffing in hospitals and clinics, salary reviews and performance-related bonuses, as reported Telemundo.

Employees are seeking a 6.5% pay increase in the first year of a four-year contract.while Kaiser Permanente has proposed a 3% increase.

This strike, which could become one of the largest in the history of health care workers, would affect multiple Kaiser Permanente facilities in several states, including California, Oregon, Colorado, Virginia and Washington DC

(Read on: Do you live in the US? This is what you need to know from the October 4 emergency alarm test.)

The company provides medical care to almost 13 million patients and operates 600 medical offices and 39 hospitals in these areas.

Workers union notified Kaiser Permanente executives of impending strike after negotiations failed to reach agreement before the expiration date of the employment contract.

Conflict highlights growing tensions in healthcare industrywhere staff have faced significant challenges during and after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Kaiser Permanente Coalition of Unions, which represents more than 85,000 health care workers in seven states and the District of Columbia, said Sunday that it did not reach an agreement with the organization before its contract expired.https://t.co/Wc2aAD0UvZ — tampahoy.com (@TampaHoy) October 2, 2023

Kaiser Permanente, for its part, has responded by highlighting its record of supporting employees during the pandemic.including additional benefits such as housing and child care assistance, as well as the hiring of thousands of new employees to address staffing shortages.

The company continues to negotiate with the union in an effort to avoid a strike and reach a mutually beneficial agreement.

(We recommend: Tragedy nightclub in Spain is owned by Colombians: new details revealed).

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME