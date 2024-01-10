The UN Security Council adopted a US draft resolution condemning the Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

The UN Security Council adopted a draft resolution proposed by the United States and Japan condemning attacks by Yemen's Houthis on ships in the Red Sea. 11 countries voted for the document. Four abstained: Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique.

The UN Security Council strongly condemns at least two dozen Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels since November 19, 2023, when the Houthis attacked and captured the Galaxy Leader and its crew UN Security Council resolution

The Security Council demanded an end to such attacks, which disrupt shipping and global trade and threaten peace and security in the region.

The resolution demands the immediate release of Galaxy Leader and the ship's crew. The right of UN member states to protect their ships from attacks is also noted, in accordance with international law.

On November 19, the Houthis captured the Israeli ship Galaxy Leader in the Red Sea. Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council formed by the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah, said that the ship will not be released until Israel stops the operation in the Gaza Strip.

Related materials:

Russia proposed three amendments to the resolution, but they were not accepted

Russia proposed three amendments to the draft resolution, but they were not adopted. The USA and Great Britain voted against all points, reports RIA News.

The First Amendment proposes to add a clause stating that no provision shall become a precedent or establish a new rule of international law.

Moscow also wanted to replace the clause on taking into account the right of UN member countries to protect ships from attacks. It was intended to change this thesis to the wording that the UN Security Council “in this regard takes note of the applicable rights of member states in accordance with international law.”

The third amendment proposes adding reference to the conflict in the Gaza Strip as an event contributing to increased tension in the region.

Russia called the draft resolution an attempt by the United States to justify actions in the Red Sea

Russia's permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said that the purpose of promoting the project is an attempt to freely interpret the right to protection in order to free the hands of the United States and Great Britain.

We are concerned that the United States and its allies prefer to follow the path of a unilateral forceful solution to the problem Vasily Nebenzya Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN

The diplomat noted that the legitimacy of the actions of the international coalition created by the United States to protect ships in the Red Sea raises serious questions from the point of view of international law.

Before this, Nebenzya said that Moscow was seriously concerned about the current situation and was convinced that what was happening there was a direct projection of the violence in the Gaza Strip. He condemned attacks on civilian ships and demanded the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader and its crew.

Over the past month, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked ships in the Red Sea.

Over the past month, Yemen's Houthis have repeatedly attacked commercial ships and clashed with the Western military coalition deployed to the Red Sea.

On December 3, Ansar Allah used drones to attack a British-flagged merchant ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. Its crew also consisted of British citizens.

Since that time, the paramilitary group has resumed attacks on Israel amid the end of the truce in the Gaza Strip.

On December 12, Yemen's Houthis attacked the Norwegian tanker Strinda. After this, Norway decided to strengthen its assistance to the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) program by sending military personnel to the Red Sea area to protect merchant ships.

On December 15, the military representative of the movement, Yahya Saria, announced an attack on the container ship Maersk Gibraltar by a drone with a direct hit on the target. The strike came after the ship's crew refused to respond to a warning from the Yemeni navy.

In response to the Houthis, the United States announced the launch of a multinational Red Sea freedom of navigation mission involving ten countries. On December 19, Ansar Allah threatened to attack ships of countries that had joined the US allied coalition.

On December 27, the group claimed responsibility for a missile attack on the Liberian-flagged container ship MSC United in the Red Sea, which did not deviate from its intended course after warnings.

On December 31, the US warship Gravely shot down two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen at a Singapore-flagged container ship over the Red Sea. On the same day, US helicopters sank boats that attacked the container ship Hangzhou of the Danish company Maersk.

On January 1, violent clashes between an American ship and Houthi warboats took place in the Red Sea. Ansar Allah rebels fired two cruise missiles at a United States warship, but missed it.

On January 3, the US Central Command reported the launch of ballistic missiles by the Yemeni Houthis at several ships. On January 10, the US Navy and the British Royal Navy thwarted a major group attack in the Red Sea. They shot down 18 drones and three missiles aimed at commercial ships.

Related materials:

Carriers suffer losses due to ongoing attacks

Shipping rates have risen sharply due to attacks by Yemen's Houthis. Due to the need to go around the conflict region in the Red Sea, travel delays began to be measured in weeks. Sea carriers have increased prices for their services and began to introduce additional fees.

On December 15, the world's largest goods carrier, Danish shipping company Maersk, temporarily suspended operations in the Red Sea due to attacks following a missile attack on the Maersk Gibraltar container ship.

After this, the Swedish company IKEA said it expected disruptions in its supply chains. They warned of possible shortages of some goods in stores due to ongoing attacks by Yemen's Houthis.

It also became known that Maersk is introducing additional fees on container shipments from Asia amid a decision to operate longer flights around Africa.

On December 29, Bloomberg wrote that after the Houthi attacks on ships, the United States is trying to convince shipping companies that passage through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal is safe. The U.S. military is trying to reassure shippers that the multinational force is keeping ships safe.