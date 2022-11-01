Washington (agencies)

The United States is entering a crucial election week for the future of President Joe Biden, at which Democrats hope to be able to break the “red wave” promised by their Republican opponents in the midterm elections.

Markets are positively looking at the prospect of a Republican victory in the US legislative elections on November 8th, even if some are worried about the possibility of a debt crisis.

After a grinding campaign centered on inflation, Republicans, traditionally known as red, are increasingly confident in their ability to deprive the Democratic president and his blue party of their parliamentary majority in the November 8 elections.

During this election, which comes midway through Biden’s four-year term, voters are called to renew all of the House of Representatives (435) seats and one-third of the Senate’s 100 seats.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told voters, “If you’re tired of soaring inflation, of paying too much for fuel, if you’re fed up with our borders being open and crime rising steadily, the Republicans have made a promise to you.”

More recently, Biden, accused of disengaging from voters’ priorities, began fielding the Democrats’ election campaign, assuring their supporters that it was the Republicans who would weaken the economy.

However, Biden is struggling to convince Americans of his opinion, and according to recent polls, the Republican opposition has great chances of winning a majority in the House of Representatives, while the fate of the Senate remains unclear.

In an indication of the optimism prevailing among their circles before the elections, the Republicans do not hide that they are setting their sights on extracting seats that were traditionally reserved for Democrats.

The loss of the majority in Congress will deal a heavy blow to Biden, who confirms his intention to run for a second presidential term in 2024.

The battle for control of Congress will focus on a number of key states, and the results of Pennsylvania are likely to give the final say in the helm of the Senate, as it competes for a seat in the Democratic former mayor, John Fetterman, with the wealthy surgeon Mehmet Oz, who is supported by former President Donald Trump.

And in an indication of the intensity of the competition and the importance of the state’s result, this week Pennsylvania will be a polling station for three presidents: the current Biden and the former Barack Obama for the Democrats, and Trump for the Republicans.

In turn, Trump put his weight in this electoral battle, supporting candidates from unexpected and diverse backgrounds, united by their absolute loyalty to him. The controversial billionaire, who held the presidency between 2017 and 2021, does not hide his tendency to run again in 2024, which could lead to a repetition of a battle between him and Biden that ended in the latter’s favour in the 2020 presidential election.