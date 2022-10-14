American Vice Admiral Thomas noted the coordination of actions of the fleets of Russia and China

US Navy Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Carl Thomas expressed concern about the coordinated actions of the Russian Navy (Navy) and the Chinese Navy in the Pacific region, reports TASS.

The US military stressed that the US Navy is closely monitoring the actions of the Russian Pacific Fleet and the Navy of the People’s Liberation Army of China. According to him, they observe some kind of coordinated activity of the fleets of the two states. Thomas noted that this activity is not as transparent as the actions of the US and its allies, for example, during military exercises.

Retired U.S. Lieutenant General Ben Hodges said earlier that the United States would deal a “crushing blow” to the Russian military if Russian President Vladimir Putin used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. At the same time, he considers the scenario in which the Russian leader will give the order to launch a nuclear strike extremely unlikely.