The US delegation was angry because of the words of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky about the uncertain language about inviting the country to NATO. On Tuesday, July 11, the publication reported The Washington Post with reference to a source familiar with the situation.

We are talking about a statement by Zelensky on Twitter, in which he criticized the alliance and its position on the possible membership of Ukraine, calling the lack of specific deadlines “unprecedented and absurd.” He noted that the vague wording refers not only to entry, but also to the country’s invitation to NATO.

According to the source of the publication, members of the US delegation “were furious” because of the tweet of the Ukrainian leader. Some NATO politicians said that Zelensky thus sought to put pressure on the members of the alliance and gather more allies.

Disagreements over Ukraine’s membership threatened to overshadow the significant aid and support approved on Tuesday.

Earlier that day, on July 11, at the first meeting of the members of the military-political bloc, a communiqué was published in which the allies decided that they would invite Ukraine when they reached unanimity on this issue and the conditions were suitable. Thus, neither the schedule nor the date of Kyiv’s entry into the alliance is reflected in the summit document.

On the same day, Deborah Haynes, head of the Sky News military editorial team, suggested that Ukraine’s attempts to join NATO were self-deception. The journalist stressed that now the allies will have to overcome the disappointment of Kyiv and direct all their efforts to the military support of the country.

Following the results of the first day of the meeting, the leaders of the countries of the bloc approved a multi-year program of military assistance to Ukraine, agreed to simplify the process of joining the state to the alliance, and also agreed to establish the Ukraine-NATO Council.

Earlier, on July 5, the North Atlantic Alliance confirmed the decision to establish the Ukraine-NATO Council. Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said in a conversation with Izvestia that the Ukraine-NATO Council is a response to the grievances of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

On September 30, 2022, Ukraine applied to join NATO on an accelerated basis. Then Volodymyr Zelensky said that in fact Ukraine is already in NATO and meets the standards of the alliance.