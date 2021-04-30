The administration of US President Joe Biden has achieved great success in the vaccination campaign against the emerging corona virus, which has made it a priority since it came to power.

And Jeff Zents, the White House coordinator for the response to the epidemic, announced today, Friday, that 100 million people in the United States have received full vaccinations against Covid-19 disease.

Zentes said, in a press briefing, that “this means that 100 million Americans feel a sense of relief and peace of mind.”

He pointed out that the number represents 40% of the adult population in the United States, and double the number of people who had received vaccines completely by the end of March.

And any person who has received a vaccine two weeks after receiving a single dose or the second dose of a vaccine given in two stages is considered fully vaccinated.

The announcement reflects the success of the Joe Biden administration, which gave a strong impetus to the vaccination campaign in the United States as soon as it took power, and last week achieved its goal of giving 200 million doses before the 100 days after the start of the new US president’s term.

However, a slowdown has begun to be noticed since the vaccination campaign reached its peak in early April. People who wanted to be medically immunized against the Coronavirus have received vaccinations, and the focus has now shifted to reaching the most reluctant or difficult-to-reach people, as is the case in rural areas.

Three vaccines are given in the United States: “Pfizer-Biontech”, “Moderna” and “Johnson & Johnson”.