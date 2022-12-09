The deployment consists of a US infantry division, a unit that usually consists of 80 to 250 soldiers, according to the Estonian Ministry of Defense statement.

It will be accompanied by HIMARS, a highly mobile artillery missile system, as well as its command and control equipment.

For his part, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said, “This decision represents a significant strengthening of the US military presence in Estonia and the Baltic states, reflects the long-standing commitment of the United States to the security of our region and significantly develops NATO’s position.”

Last week, Estonia, which borders Russia, announced that it would acquire the advanced “HIMARS” system to enhance its defense capabilities in the largest arms acquisition project ever witnessed by the Baltic state, worth more than $200 billion.

In a separate statement, the US Embassy in Tallinn said the US forces are part of the enhanced, periodic deployments of NATO forces agreed upon at the NATO summit in Madrid earlier this year.

Contract to purchase 6 HIMARS systems

And this month, Estonia signed a contract to buy 6 US missile systems, “HIMARS”, for $ 200 million, according to the Estonian Center for Defense Investments.

The Director General of the Magnus Center, Waldemar Saar, concluded the agreement with the Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the US Department of Defense, with the aim of enhancing the “indirect shooting ability” of the Estonian forces, that is, firing at targets that the launcher operator does not see, according to a statement.

The United States supplied Ukraine with this type of missile launcher, which greatly enhanced its firepower in the face of the Russian military operations that began on February 24.

Himars.. an effective weapon