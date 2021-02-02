The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) will work to improve the judicial system in Ukraine. Within the framework of the project “Justice for All”, the department intends to announce a tender, reports RT.

This project is designed for five years, and up to $ 24.9 million can be allocated for its implementation.

In the United States, the program is expected to strengthen the independence and accountability of Ukraine’s judicial institutions, as well as improve the quality of services provided and access to them.

In addition, the agency intends to stimulate the request for judicial reform in the country.

As it became known on February 1, the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, promised to provide Kiev with active economic and military assistance.

On the same day, Kuleba, following his conversation with Blinken, announced the beginning of a “new day” in relations between Kiev and Washington. He also thanked the United States for “unshakable support” for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that he became disillusioned with American democracy after the storming of the Capitol building in Washington on January 6.

According to the Ukrainian leader, the riots were a strong blow to the democracy of the United States, where people are used to seeing ideal democratic institutions, and power has always been transferred peacefully from one president to another.