According to the consumer price index Published this week, the The value of eggs in the United States experienced a new increase and accumulates an increase of 19 percent compared to the same period last year, mainly due to bird flu affecting the supply of the product.

According to the criteria of

The economic crisis that the North American country has faced in recent months is not the only scenario that is hitting the pockets of American citizens, despite the recent recovery of the market. At the beginning of this week, the new report showed that July was the third consecutive month of rising egg pricesas revealed by the media NBC News.

The report noted that the price of eggs increased by 19 percent compared to the same month in 2023while The rest of the products experienced an increase of 2.9 percentsignificantly lower. Also, the largest month-on-month increase since spring last year occurred between March and April, a time when a huge outbreak of avian flu occurred.

In this regard, Caitlinn Hubbell, a market research analyst at the Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability at Purdue University in West Lafayette, said in a conversation with the aforementioned media that specialists believe that “The short answer is related to bird flu“.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported that the price of a dozen premium large eggs broke the US$3 barrier in July for the first time in more than a yearCompared to July 2021, the price of eggs included in the CPI basket increased by approximately 42 percent.

Eggs are a source of nutrients that protect against the risk of suffering from certain diseases. Photo:iStock Share

The grocery products that increased the most in the United States

According to the consumer price index, the following products corresponding to the category of groceries experienced the largest increase in July 2024 compared to the same period in 2023: