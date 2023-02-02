The governments of the United States and the Philippines reported this Thursday, February 2, that they have agreed to expand Washington’s military presence in the Southeast Asian nation, including access to four “strategic” bases in the archipelago. The announcement was made during US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s visit to Manila. The alliance seeks to deter Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions towards Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea.

A historic security alliance strengthens with its sights set on China. The United States and the Philippines announced on February 2 that they agreed to increase Washington’s military presence, including access to four more bases in the Asian nation.

These are facilities considered “strategic” in the archipelago, which gives the US new ground to counteract Beijing’s power in the region.

The extension of the pact, which occurs under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) of 2014, was announced amid the visit to Manila of the Secretary of Defense of the Joe Biden Government, Lloyd Austin.

“Our alliance makes our two democracies more secure and helps maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific (…) It is only part of our efforts to modernize our alliance. And these efforts are especially important as the People’s Republic of China continues advancing their illegitimate claims in the West Philippine Sea,” Austin said at a press conference with his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Gálvez.

As part of the agreement, the US allocated $82 million for infrastructure improvements at five current EDCA sites, according to a joint statement.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin (right) shakes hands with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during a visit to the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, Thursday, February 2 of 2023. © Jam Sta Rosa/Pool/Via AP

Although details of the camps the Americans would join have not been released, Philippine defense officials said last November that the US had sought access to five more military sites, mainly in the northern Luzon region.

Two of the additional camps to which the United States has signaled its intention to move troops are in Cagayan province, near the northern tip of the island of Luzon, across the maritime border with Taiwan, the Taiwan Strait, and the south china.

Other facilities that would house US forces are along the country’s western coast, including in Palawan and Zambales provinces, which face the disputed South China Sea.

“I’ve always said that it seems to me that the future of the Philippines and indeed Asia-Pacific will always have to involve the United States simply because these partnerships are so strong,” Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. told Austin.

While the Philippine Constitution prohibits the permanent base of foreign troops and their involvement in local combat, the two countries’ Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement allows visiting US forces to remain indefinitely in rotating lots, in barracks and other buildings within from designated Filipino camps with their defense team. However, it rules out access to nuclear weapon sites.

The Chinese threat at the center of the Philippine-American strategy

This is considered a key move in the midst of a possible attempt by the Asian giant to invade Taiwan, an island that functions independently, but that China claims as its own and has even indicated that it is willing to take it by force “if necessary”.

Tensions rose last August, after the visit to Taiwanese soil by US Vice President Kamala Harris was considered by Beijing as crossing a “red line”, which triggered a series of Chinese military operations in vicinity of the island.

Harris’s visit, which included a stop on the island of Palawan in the South China Sea, raised the ire of the Xi Jinping administration, which sees a visit by any senior foreign official as strong endorsement of the territory’s autonomy. taiwanese

FILE- Chinese military helicopters fly over Pingtan Island, one of mainland China’s closest points to Taiwan, in Fujian province, on August 4, 2022. © AFP/Hector Retamal

Since then, Beijing has sent warships, bombers, fighter jets and support aircraft into the airspace near Taiwan on an almost daily basis, raising concerns about a possible blockade or military action.

Washington does not rule out armed actions by Beijing, a scenario for which it affirms that it is preparing.

“We discussed concrete actions to address destabilizing activities in the waters surrounding the Philippines, including the West Philippine Sea, and we remain committed to strengthening our mutual capabilities to resist armed attacks,” said the US Secretary of Defense.

Likewise, ASEAN members such as Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam have been embroiled in increasingly tense territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

Against this background, the United States has been seen as a crucial counterweight to Beijing in the region and has pledged to come to the defense of the Philippines if the country’s forces, ships or planes are attacked in disputed waters.

“The Philippine-American alliance has withstood the test of time and remains strong (…) We look forward to the opportunities these new sites will create to expand our cooperation together,” the allies said in a joint statement.

China lashes out at increased US-Philippines military cooperation

After learning of the new cooperation actions, the Chinese government accused the United States of “aggravating tensions in Asia.”

“Defense cooperation should not be aimed at targeting anyone or harming the interests of a third country. Out of sheer selfishness and a ‘zero-sum’ mentality, the United States continues to boost its military presence in Asia aggravating tensions” , said in recent hours the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning, in a briefing.

The official also accused Washington of continuing with “its selfish agenda” and maintained that “China is committed to defending regional stability and peace.”

“The United States has adhered to a Cold War zero-sum mentality and has strengthened the military deployment in the region (…) This is an act that increases tensions and endangers regional peace and stability,” Mao said. .

The United States and the Philippines announce a deal to give US troops access to another four bases in the Southeast Asian nation. The deal to expand cooperation in “strategic areas of the country” was made during a visit by US Defense Secretary Austinhttps://t.co/VbGc6idims pic.twitter.com/xMJ3zQknDx — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 2, 2023



The expansion of military cooperation is also a sign of strengthening security ties between Washington and Manila, after a tense period under former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The predecessor of the current Philippine president fostered ties with China and Russia and even threatened to cut ties with the United States, as well as expel US forces and repeal the Visiting Forces Agreement, which allows thousands of US forces. arrive each year for large-scale combat exercises.

With Reuters, AP and EFE