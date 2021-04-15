Joe Biden’s government announced on Thursday the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and new sanctions against Russia for alleged interference in last year’s presidential elections and hacking of federal agencies. The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it will respond proportionally to the measures that further strain relations between the two powers.

The Biden Administration announced on April 15 the imposition of new sanctions against Russia, including the expulsion of 10 diplomats and restrictions on dozens of people and companies.

The United States, with its new set of sanctions, wants to punish the Kremlin for its alleged interference in the 2020 US elections, a cyberattack on federal agencies, harassment of Ukraine and other “malicious” acts.

The sanctions also target Moscow’s ability to obtain loans, prohibiting US financial institutions from buying bonds directly from Russian institutions.

Russia quickly denounced the actions and warned of retaliation. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it will respond proportionally.

“The US ambassador to Russia is in our Ministry right now. He would hardly have said this before, but I can say it now: It is not going to be a pleasant meeting for him,” Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a conference. press.

News in development …

With AP and Reuters