US Department of Commerce: Washington imposed sanctions against Russian companies Aviatech and Aviazapchast

Washington imposed sanctions against two Russian companies associated with the aviation industry. The US Department of Commerce reports this. RIA News.

According to the agency, restrictive measures have been taken against the companies Aviatech and Aviazapchast. In addition, five Chinese uniforms, as well as Nicaraguan and Myanmar companies, fell under US sanctions. The Ministry of Commerce specified that the sanctions were imposed “for actions against US interests in the field of national security or foreign policy.”

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that the US and Canadian authorities intend to continue pressure on Moscow through “historic sanctions and tariffs.” In addition, the US President promised to continue to provide humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.