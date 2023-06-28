The US Treasury imposed sanctions against the Russian Ivanov and four legal entities for links with Prigozhin

The US Treasury has imposed sanctions on one Russian and four legal entities for ties with the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. This is reported on website ministries.

Two companies from the Central African Republic (CAR) Diamville Sau and Midas Ressources Sarlu, a company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Industrial Resources General Trading, and DM LLC from Russia fell under the restrictions. In addition, a Russian citizen Andrey Ivanov was included in the list.

It is noted that the sanctioned companies “participated in illegal gold transactions to finance the provision and expansion of the armed forces of the Wagner group, including in Ukraine and Africa,” and Ivanov allegedly coordinated Wagner operations in Mali.

Earlier, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the United States was preparing to announce new sanctions against Wagner PMCs.