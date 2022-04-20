The United States imposed sanctions against the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank Ksenia Yudaeva and 28 other Russians

The US Treasury imposed sanctions against the leadership of the Bank of Russia and Otkritie Bank. So, the list included the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank Ksenia Yudaeva and deputy chairman Mikhail Alekseev, as well as deputy finance minister Vladimir Kolychev, the document was published on site American department.

The restrictions affected the chairman of the board of Otkritie Bank Mikhail Zadornov, his deputies Tatyana Nesterenko (former first deputy head of the Ministry of Finance) and Nadia Cherkasova, and a number of other top managers of the bank.

Yudaeva, Alekseev and Kolychev, according to the statement of the Ministry of Finance, are connected with the “Discovery”. Also, restrictions were imposed on the former First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexei Simanovsky, former Chief Executive Officer of UBS Bank in Russia Elena Titova, member of the Supervisory Boards of the Boards of the National Settlement Depository (NSD) and the National Clearing Center (NCC) Andrey Golikov.

In total, in addition to the first deputy chairman of the Central Bank, there were 28 more people and 40 organizations on the sanctions lists, including Transcapitalbank and Investtorgbank. The first of them accuses Minifin of offering customers to make payments bypassing restrictions, in particular, through the TKB Business system.

Earlier, the US Department of the Treasury named the reason for expanding the black list for Russia. As noted in the department, this was done for attempts to bypass previously imposed US sanctions.