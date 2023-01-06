U.S. Sanctions Six Iranians Allegedly Linked to Russian UAV Supplies

Washington has imposed sanctions on several Iranians who are allegedly associated with the supply of drones to Russia, according to site US Department of the Treasury.

The Foreign Assets Control Department of the Ministry of Finance imposed restrictions on six management representatives and members of the board of directors of Qods Aviation Industries. The company is under US sanctions and is a key defense manufacturer in the country responsible for the development and production of drones.

Washington believes that Iran passed these drones to Russia, which used the equipment during the fighting in Ukraine. In addition, restrictions have been placed on the director of the Aerospace Industries Organization, which is responsible for overseeing Iran’s ballistic missile program.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the accusations of Western countries about the supply of Iranian drones to Russia remained without evidence. The minister also called on all parties to the agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program to return to its implementation.