Blinken: The United States imposed sanctions against an individual and three legal entities of the Russian Federation due to “missiles from the DPRK”

The United States has imposed new sanctions against one individual and three legal organizations of the Russian Federation due to the alleged transfer of missiles to Russia from the DPRK. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this, reports TASS.

According to him, the restrictions were introduced due to the involvement of these individuals “in the transfer to Russia and testing of ballistic missiles” from North Korea. In particular, the state airline “224th Flight Detachment” and its director Vladimir Mikheychik were included in the sanctions list. Restrictions have also been introduced regarding the Ashuluk and Vladimirovka testing grounds, located in the Astrakhan region. In addition, the list includes four aircraft allegedly involved in the supply of ballistic missiles to the DPRK and “related cargo in November and December 2023.”

Earlier, the representative of the European Union's foreign policy service, Peter Stano, threatened the DPRK with “serious consequences” for the alleged supply of missiles to Russia. However, the diplomat did not specify exactly what consequences he was talking about.

In turn, North Korea denied the sale of weapons and ammunition to Russia. Pyongyang clarified that it has never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and does not plan to do so. Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, at a meeting of the organization's Security Council demanded that the United States and Great Britain provide evidence of Moscow's accusations that it is allegedly purchasing weapons from Iran and North Korea.