The US authorities figured out a European company that could act as an insurer for Nord Stream 2, and took up arms against it. The Swiss Zurich Insurance Group may contribute to the completion of the gas pipeline, which is likely to be included in the American list of European enterprises – allies of the project under the threat of sanctions. Writes about it Reuters…

According to the agency, the State Department will publish a list of companies it believes are involved in the project on January 14-15. In addition to insurers, it can include equipment certifiers and structures directly involved in pipe laying.

The fact that Zurich Insurance Group could become the main insurer of Nord Stream 2, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote back in November 2020. Then the company said that they do not discuss their cooperation with specific clients and always work within the established rules. The insurer did not respond to a new request from journalists.

In December, the US Congress agreed on new sanctions against the project, which threaten companies helping to complete the project. As a result, the Norwegian company DNV GL refused to certify Nord Stream 2. Its certificate is required to start the facility. In January, it became known that the United States had sent threats to European companies early in the new year, warning them that they would face sanctions for supporting the Russian gas pipeline.