One of the biggest challenges for people who migrate to the United States is to learn EnglishIf this is your case and you are looking for options to master the language, you should know that There are some courses that are completely free and these are the details.

According to the criteria of

It is a program promoted by the United States government, which offers Various courses, which you can start your studies from scratch and at homeand the name of the The platform from which you can access them is US Learn.

If you are a newcomer to the land of stars and stripes, you can also enter to the Access America course, where they will help you learn about life in the United States. To enter this program, you must have an intermediate level of English.

On the other hand, If you are a health professional and want to improve your language skillsyou can take it completely free the Nursing Assistant Skills coursewhich focuses on teaching communication and academic skills to work in a hospital, doctor’s office, or in the health care field.

You can fit your language learning into your schedule. Photo:iStock Share

All the Courses are designed so you can access them from your computer, tablet or cell phone.you just need to create an account with your name, email and password.

The online English course to obtain US citizenship



Now, if what you are looking for is obtain US citizenshipyou should know that the government also has a course focused on this purpose, it is about USA Learns Citizenship, which can help you prepare for all parts of the naturalization interview process.