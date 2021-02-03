The United States will suspend last year’s decision to withdraw a significant portion of the American military from Germany, reports TASS, referring to the statement of the head of the US European Command, Tod Walters.

According to him, the new administration considers it necessary to conduct a thorough examination of the planned actions, as well as a strategic analysis of each of the options.

Walters said that the final decision will be made by US President Joe Biden and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. However, he did not name the possible time frame for such a decision.

We will remind, last summer, former US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced the withdrawal of 11.9 thousand American troops from Germany. It was planned that about 6.4 thousand of them will return to their homeland, the rest will be redeployed.

In the Kremlin, the US decision called the internal affairs of the country. However, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov stressed that Moscow does not see threats that justify the US military presence in Europe.