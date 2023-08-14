Former US Army lieutenant Nagle: Kyiv must make a breakthrough before the beginning of November

Ukrainian troops need to make a breakthrough before the beginning of November, because otherwise they will be prevented by the autumn thaw. This opinion was expressed by former Lieutenant Commander of the US Army John Nagle, transmits Intelligencer.

He stressed that if they do not have time to do this by the deadline, then it will not be possible to achieve a breakthrough later. As noted in the material, the Ukrainian army is facing difficulties during the counteroffensive, in particular, due to time constraints. In addition, her situation is complicated by the approaching season of autumn mud, the newspaper writes.