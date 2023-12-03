General Brown ruled out resolving the conflict in Ukraine only by military means

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Charles Brown, assessed the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine only by military means. His words lead TASS.

During a speech at a forum organized by the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation in California, Brown ruled out resolving the conflict in Ukraine only through military means.

“No military conflict can be resolved solely through military methods; ultimately, a diplomatic solution is found,” he emphasized.

The general added that he does not know how to predict, so he is not able to say how the conflict in Ukraine will end. “But I think we can help influence this,” he said.

Brown expressed confidence that the United States will continue to combine military assistance to Ukraine and Israel.

Earlier, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that the United States would not allow Russia to win in Ukraine. He assured that Washington will continue to provide military assistance to Kyiv, also supporting Israel.