NYT: killers fired six bullets at defector pilot Kuzminov in Spain

The United States has revealed details of the reprisal against Russian defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a helicopter to Ukraine. According to the source, the killers shot the man six times.

Two hooded strangers in Spain called out to Kuzminov and then fired six bullets at him. It is known that almost all of them hit the pilot in the torso. After this, he was able to run a short distance, but soon fell.

Meanwhile, the killers got into the car and, driving out, ran over him. The shots were presumably fired from a Makarov pistol; six 9mm cartridge casings were found at the scene.

Maxim Kuzminov hijacked a helicopter to Ukraine in 2023

The pilot stole a Russian military helicopter Mi-8 from an airfield in Kursk and flew it to the Kharkov region. Along with him on board were technician Nikita Kiryanov and navigator Khushbakht Tursunov, who knew nothing about the pilot’s intentions.

Photo: Rafa Arjones / Informacion.es / Reuters

There was no reliable information about the fate of the crew members, however, according to available data, all of them were dead. As Kuzminov himself said, he allegedly did not have a weapon with him, so he could not kill his comrades.

“I reassured the guys: I said that everything is fine, they are good people, everything will be wonderful, but they began to be afraid, behave aggressively, and ran out of the helicopter towards the border. Their further fate is unknown to me,” Kuzminov said.

According to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kirill Budanov (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists), the other two people in the helicopter had to be gotten rid of, as Kiryanov and Tursunov resisted.

For the hijacking of a helicopter, the Ukrainian special services promised Kuzminov half a million dollars and protection.

Kuzminov was found in Spain with fake Ukrainian documents

In 2024, Maxim Kuzminov entered Spain using fake Ukrainian documents.

“Former Russian military pilot Maxim Kuzminov entered Spain using a passport with a false name, allegedly provided to him by the Ukrainian authorities. In Spain, he pretended to be Igor Shevchenko,” sources said.

Photo: Rafa Arjones / Informacion.es / Reuters

According to his passport, Kuzminov was a 33-year-old resident of Donetsk. The pilot lived in Villajoyosa for several days; no one had time to meet him, local residents said.

Russia responded to the murder of a pilot who hijacked a helicopter in Ukraine

State Duma deputy Dmitry Novikov noted that Russia is interested in a reliable investigation into the murder of pilot Kuzminov. He emphasized that it is important for the country to understand the views of the Spanish side.

If he has retained Russian citizenship, then the state is interested in ensuring that the authorities of the country in whose territory the crime occurred take care of the issue, conduct an investigation and provide us with information. In addition to the fact that this is a common practice of defending the interests of citizens, for us, given our specific biography, it would be important to understand the Spanish side's view of the reasons for what happened

Dmitry NovikovState Duma deputy

The deputy also added that Russia cannot carry out investigative actions on the territory of another state on its own.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev spoke sharply about the murder of defector pilot Maxim Kuzminov. “It’s a dog’s death for a dog,” he said. To the clarifying question: “It doesn’t matter from whose hands?” – the politician replied: “I said everything.”