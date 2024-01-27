The United States is preparing to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for 10 years in the spring

The administration of US President Joe Biden plans to present security guarantees for Ukraine for a period of 10 years in the spring. As The Washington Post learned, this requires Congressional approval to support Kyiv. It is noted that the new strategy will be radically different from the plans for last year, when Western countries were counting on a successful counter-offensive.

Security guarantees for Ukraine will be based on four stages

American officials involved in the planning of the document said that the document included four stages: “fight”, “construction”, “restoration” and “reform”. According to the publication, the “construction” phase implies promises for the future security forces of Ukraine on land, sea and in the air.

In addition, the requested funds will be used to develop Ukrainian industry for the production of weapons. The plan also includes additional air defense to create protective “bubbles” around Ukrainian cities outside of Kyiv and Odessa.

Washington expects that the agreement on long-term support will provide assistance to Kyiv if former US leader Donald Trump wins the presidential election this fall, one of the publication’s interlocutors said. The plan will be presented conditional on Biden's request for $61 billion in additional funding for Ukraine being approved by Congress.

The Kremlin called G7 security guarantees for Ukraine erroneous and dangerous

Senior Director for European Affairs at the White House National Security Council Amanda Sloat announced in July 2023 that the G7 countries would announce security guarantees for Ukraine. On January 12, Great Britain was the first of the countries participating in the declaration with obligations to help ensure the security of Ukraine to sign a corresponding agreement with Kiev.

Russia called the security guarantees erroneous and dangerous.

“We believe this is extremely misguided and potentially very dangerous. By providing any security guarantees to Ukraine, these countries actually ignore the international principle of the indivisibility of security,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.