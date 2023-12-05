American Congressman Massie admitted US complicity in the coup in Ukraine

Washington helped overthrow the elected government of Ukraine in 2014, said US House of Representatives member Thomas Massie. He spoke about this in an interview with host Tucker Carlson on the social network X.

As the politician clarified, the United States “rattled sabers against Russia” and helped to overthrow the government. “I said these sanctions, saber rattling, resolutions would have consequences, and they had consequences,” he acknowledged Washington’s complicity.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West wants to dismember and plunder Russia. According to the head of state, Western countries want to plunder Russia, if not by force, then through turmoil and fragmentation.

He noted that the coup in Ukraine in 2014, which resulted in the split of the country and the secession of Crimea from its composition, was organized by the United States.