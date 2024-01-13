NYT: Ukrainian cluster munitions have partially lost their effectiveness on the battlefield

Cluster munitions supplied by the United States to Ukraine began to bring less benefit to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) than before. The decrease in efficiency was recognized by journalists from The New York Times, talked with the military on the front line.

“Even batches of cluster munitions supplied by the United States, controversial because of the harm they cause to civilians long after the end of military conflicts, have partially lost their effectiveness on the battlefield,” the authors of the material stated.

They also cited the opinion of an unnamed Ukrainian Armed Forces platoon commander who participated in the battles near Bakhmut. According to him, back in September 2023, the Russian military attacked Ukrainian positions in large groups. However, they then changed tactics, switching to using smaller units that also used very deep trenches to move.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems intercepted 11 projectiles from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system in the area of ​​a special military operation during the day. 21 Ukrainian drones were also destroyed.