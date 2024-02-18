American Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham on Sunday, February 18, proposed expelling from NATO countries that do not meet the requirement to bring defense spending to at least 2% of GDP.

“I think it makes sense for everyone to commit to the 2%. I think they need to pay. 19 out of 31 NATO countries do not contribute 2% of GDP. I want there to be a system in which if you don’t pay, they kick you out,” he said on the TV channel CBS News.

Graham supported former US President Donald Trump's stance on the alliance.

“We need to make these commitments mean something,” the senator said.

Earlier, on February 11, Trump, during his election rally in South Carolina, said that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO member countries if they did not fulfill their financial obligations to the military-political bloc.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown said that Trump's words about refusing to protect NATO allies who do not contribute to the alliance undermine confidence in the United States.

American political scientist Malek Dudakov expressed the opinion that the likelihood of the United States leaving NATO if Trump wins the presidential election is low.

The head of the military bloc, Jens Stoltenberg, also commented on the statement of the former US leader. He stressed that any suggestion that NATO allies would not protect each other undermines the security of the entire North Atlantic Alliance, including the security of the United States, and also puts European soldiers at risk.