Politico: US congressmen will introduce an initiative to recognize Russia as a sponsor of terrorism

A group of members of the House of Representatives of the US Congress plans to introduce a bill in the near future to recognize Russia as a State Sponsor of Terrorism, writes Politico with a link to a copy of the document.

The authors of the initiative are a bipartisan group of congressmen. They include California Democrat Ted Lie, South Carolina Republican Joe Wilson, Maine Democrat Jared Golden, Illinois Republican Adam Kinzinger, and New Jersey Democrat Tom Malinowski.

Related materials:

If the bill is passed, Russia may be recognized as a state whose government has allegedly “repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism.” Congressman Lie, who participated in the preparation of the document, noted that Washington should use all available tools to stop the special operation in Ukraine. He accused Russia of allegedly waging a “proxy war” against people “all over the world, from Syria to Ukraine.”

As Aleksey Chepa, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, explained earlier, sanctions against Russia do not achieve results, so the United States is trying to give the Russian Federation the status of a terrorist country.