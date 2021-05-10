A senior White House official said the United States is on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of getting millions vaccinated by July 4, and that the country has passed a critical stage in the pandemic.

The New York Daily News quoted White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zets as saying that the president said earlier this month that he wants 70 percent of American adults to have at least one dose by Independence Day, the fourth of July, and so far. About 58% of adults were vaccinated.

“I would like to say we are starting to improve,” he continued on CNN’s “State of the Union” program, “The road ahead is still ahead, which will include making it easier for people to get the vaccine and making sure people build their confidence.” The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who also spoke on Sunday, is also optimistic about the country’s future.