The United States is not yet ready to give an answer regarding the sending of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) MQ-1C Gray Eagle to Ukraine. This was announced on Tuesday, November 22, by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

“We are constantly studying and evaluating what we can deliver to Ukraine, but a decision has not yet been made on Gray Eagle,” she said during a briefing.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a group of US senators appealed to the administration of US President Joe Biden with a request to transfer a batch of reconnaissance and strike drones to Kyiv in order to “change the strategic course of hostilities in favor of Ukraine.”

At the same time, it became known that Washington provided Kyiv with $4.5 billion in additional direct budgetary support. The day before, the head of the Pentagon said that the United States sent another package of military assistance worth more than $ 20 billion.

Meanwhile, in early November, the US refused to provide Ukraine with drones, despite requests from Kyiv and a group of members of Congress. The reason was that such actions may be perceived by Moscow as aggressive.

In September, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the United States had actually become a party to the conflict in Ukraine as a result of providing Kyiv with weapons and financial assistance.

Western countries have increased the shipment of weapons and military equipment to Kyiv against the backdrop of a special operation carried out by the Russian Federation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.