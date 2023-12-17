Colonel McGregor: without US help, Ukraine will not be able to withstand Russia even for a month

Former Pentagon adviser Colonel Douglas McGregor on his social network page X (formerly Twitter) named the timing of the defeat of Ukraine without help from the United States. In his opinion, in this case Kyiv will not be able to withstand even a month.

“Without US help, Ukraine will be able to hold out for about 30 days, and this is an optimistic forecast,” he said.

According to him, a situation similar to the situation in Afghanistan may occur in Ukraine after the withdrawal of American troops. McGregor called on Kyiv to return to the negotiating table with Moscow as soon as possible.

Earlier, American Senator Joe Manchin said that the White House would soon be able to conclude a deal with Republican senators, under which the country's authorities would be forced to limit the number of Ukrainian refugees allowed to stay on the territory of the state in exchange for new military assistance to Kyiv.