White House: It will take several days to free the hostages under the Hamas deal

The release of the hostages as part of a possible deal between Israel and Hamas will take several days. About this during the briefing stated White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

“We all need to be prepared for the fact that it will take hours and days to complete the release of the hostages after the deal,” he said.

Earlier, John Kirby said that the deal was still awaiting approval and had not been agreed upon.

On Tuesday, November 21, United States President Joe Biden said that a deal to release some Hamas hostages is close to being concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Politburo of the Palestinian Hamas movement ruling in the Gaza Strip, Ismail Haniyeh, said that together with Israel they had made progress on the issue of a truce agreement. Haniyeh also announced that a truce with Israel was approaching and stressed that Hamas had conveyed its response to Qatar and other mediators in negotiations with Israel.

Earlier, Israel assessed Hamas’s readiness for a hostage exchange deal. The country’s ambassador to Russia, Alexander Ben Zvi, said that it was too early to talk about this.