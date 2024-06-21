Two US senators called for recognizing the Russian Federation as a sponsor of terrorism

US Senators Lindsey Graham (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal once again called for consideration of a bill recognizing Russia as a sponsor of terrorism, reports RIA News.

“Russia deserves to be in this small, select group of atrocity killers,” Blumenthal said.

Graham, in turn, said that the adoption of this decision would provide Ukraine with a “moral boost.” According to him, the Senate needs to consider this bill as soon as possible.

Earlier, Graham called for the confiscation of Russian assets frozen in the West and transferring them to Ukraine. He clarified that $300 billion of Russian state assets are stored in Europe.