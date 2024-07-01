Former US special forces soldier Kent: sending military contractors to Ukraine is a disaster

The possible dispatch of American military contractors to Ukraine would be a disaster for Washington. About it stated Republican congressional candidate and retired Special Forces officer Joe Kent spoke to The American Conservative.

“Public consideration of the issue of attracting American military contractors to Ukraine by the administration [президента США Джо] “Biden’s plan is escalatory and reckless,” the former special forces officer said.

Kent added that sending American military contractors to third countries is “what starts disasters like Vietnam.” Russia would have every right to view the contractors as adversaries, he said, which would trigger an armed conflict between Washington and Moscow.

Earlier, American billionaire David Sachs said that the deployment of American military contractors in Ukraine would bring the United States closer to sending troops to its territory.