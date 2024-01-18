The US Department of the Treasury has added to the sanctions list for Russia the shipping company Hennesea Holdings Limited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is engaged in maritime transportation. This is stated in written statement department, published on January 18.

Thus, the US Treasury imposed anti-Russian sanctions against 17 oil tankers and dry cargo ships flying the flag of Liberia.

Prior to this, the US Treasury expanded sanctions against the Russian Federation on January 11, blacklisting one individual. In addition, the department approved sanctions against two companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex. The restrictions also affected three aircraft.

On December 22, the ministry introduced new anti-Russian sanctions banning the import of certain fish and a number of seafood products. The restrictions included the supply of salmon, cod, crab and pollock.

At the same time, US President Joe Biden signed a decree on measures regarding financial structures related to supplies to the Russian military-industrial complex. Sanctions include a ban on opening or restricting the use of correspondent accounts in the United States, as well as blocking of property in the United States.

At the same time, at the beginning of December, Russian leader Vladimir Putin emphasized that, despite anti-Russian sanctions, Russian banks operate stably and sustainably.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation amid a special operation to protect the population of Donbass. The decision to start it was made by Putin against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to Ukrainian shelling.