The Ministry of the Interior through the Migration Policy Unit, Registration and Identity of Persons (UPMRIP), presented the publication ‘Routes. Studies on international mobility and migration’, which in its twelfth edition contains the research ‘Title 42, changes and affectations as a result of its implementation’.

He Title 42 It is a US health measure, the purpose of which is to suspend the entry of people and goods in the event of any contagious disease in a foreign country and which was implemented under the argument of preventing the spread of the SARS-CoV-virus. 2. In this way, the United States can expel the foreign population that tries to cross from its borders.

To have an approximation of the consequences of the application of this measure, ‘Routes. Studies on international mobility and migration’, analyzes the magnitude of returns and their implications based on migration statistics from Mexico and the United States.

It is highlighted that, until February 2023, under this measure 2.7 million expulsion events have taken place of people across the different borders of the United States, which has made it impossible for those who request it in that country to seek asylum and exposing thousands of migrants to greater risk situations.

Of the people expelled to Mexico, along the southwestern border of the United States, from March 2020 to September 2022, (2,291,347 events), 60.3 percent were compatriots (1,381,001), followed by people from Northern Central America (Guatemala, Honduras , El Salvador and Nicaragua) with 34.3 percent; South America represented 3.5 percent, and the Caribbean 1.7 percent; these nationalities totaled 910 thousand 346 events.

Although it has been justified that Title 42 is a health and not an immigration measure, it has been observed that, since the establishment of this policy, the percentages registered among the different nationalities show selectivity in this policy.