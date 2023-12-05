It is becoming increasingly difficult for Washington to provide the assistance Kyiv needs. This was announced on Tuesday, December 5, by the head of the US State Department press service, Matthew Miller, at a regular briefing.

“We [США] We are at the bottom of the barrel in terms of our ability to provide security assistance to Ukraine,” he said.

In addition, Miller emphasized that the expected cold winter in Ukraine also casts doubt on the possibility of providing the necessary assistance from the United States.

On the same day, the head of the office of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Andriy Ermak, said that Ukraine, without approval of assistance to the country in the US Congress, has a “great risk” of losing the conflict. He noted that if the United States decides to postpone the transfer of the next amount of money, then Ukraine’s situation in the conflict will not change.

Also on December 5, CNN political commentator Stephen Collinson noted that the unsuccessful counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has called into question further US funding for the country, since billions of American taxpayer dollars are being directed to assist Ukraine.

In addition, American journalist Clayton Morris expressed the opinion that Ukraine will lose even more territories if the authorities refuse to capitulate unconditionally. The Kiev regime made the wrong choice by abandoning the Minsk agreements, Morris pointed out.

On December 4, Bloomberg reported that White House Budget Director Shalanda Young indicated in a letter to Congress that the United States would run out of funds to help Ukraine by the end of this year. The publication specified that the American administration hopes to increase pressure on legislators to pass an emergency funding package.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.