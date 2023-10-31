American corporations hope to increase profits amid the conflict in the Gaza Strip. A columnist wrote about this on Monday, October 30 The Guardian Eli Clifton.

“During the third quarter earnings call[…]analysts at Morgan Stanley and TD Bank (US corporations) drew attention to the potential for profitable escalation of the conflict and asked unusually pointed questions about the financial benefits of the war between Israel and Hamas,” the publication says .

In addition, the article also quotes TD Cowen CEO Kai von Rumohr as saying that the Palestinian Islamist movement has created “additional demand” and there is a “$106 billion request” from US President Joe Biden.

The publication also notes that such money “could be a boon for the aerospace and defense sectors,” which have risen 7% in value since the conflict began. Clifton asked Morgan Stanley and TD Bank for comment regarding such calculations, but they did not respond to a request.

“It is callous and callous to casually discuss the financial benefits of a distant armed conflict,” the author of the article emphasized.

On the same day, members of the Republican Party of the US House of Representatives published a bill providing for financial assistance to Israel in the amount of $14.3 billion.

Earlier, on October 20, the US President requested the United States Congress to provide additional military and other assistance to Ukraine and Israel in the amount of about $106 billion, of which $61.3 billion to Kiev and $14.3 billion to Tel Aviv. It was assumed that $14.3 billion in aid would be used to strengthen the Israel Defense Forces after a new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

On October 15, Biden said that the United States has the ability to simultaneously support Ukraine and Israel. He noted that the United States will be able to ensure “international security.”

A new round of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict occurred on October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.