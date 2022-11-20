State Department: U.S. has delivered 236 artillery systems to Ukraine since the end of February 2022

Since the end of February 2022, the United States has supplied Ukraine with 236 artillery systems. This follows from the data of the State Department posted on its website. Interfax.

Ukraine received 142 towed 155mm M777A2 howitzers and 36 105mm howitzers. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine received 38 HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and 20 mortars.

Also, one million artillery shells, over 100 thousand portable missile systems for combating armored targets, 1.4 thousand portable anti-aircraft missile systems, 15 helicopters, 46 radars, more than 10 thousand machine guns and pistols, 70 million cartridges for small arms and 26 patrol boats.

To deliver these weapons, transport aircraft made 878 flights to Europe, 48 ships and 4,000 trailers were used. In total, Ukraine received 88 thousand tons of weapons and military equipment worth 21.5 billion rubles.

Earlier it became known that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan believes that Russia’s isolation policy could lead to serious consequences for Western countries.