The US Congress called for increasing the US nuclear arsenal for war with Russia and China

The US Congressional Commission on Strategic Forces Policy called on the White House to strengthen American nuclear capabilities in view of the possible outbreak of a simultaneous war with Russia and China. Parliamentarians allowed for a conflict scenario involving the use of both conventional and nuclear weapons. About it reported in the published report.

“The size and composition of nuclear forces must take into account the possibility of simultaneous aggression from Russia and China,” the document says. It is noted that the current US military doctrine needs timely updating, since today it does not involve military operations on several continents at once.

The Commission concluded that excluding from the strategy the possibility of simultaneous aggression from Russia and China as unlikely could have the opposite effect and, on the contrary, increase the likelihood of such aggression

Congress recognized Russia as the most powerful nuclear power

This is an existential challenge for which the United States is ill-prepared US Congressional Commission Report

According to the commission’s assessment, Russia is the country with the largest nuclear potential, and its leadership in this area will remain at least until 2035. The ability of Russian launch vehicles – in particular, the RS-28 Sarmat and R-30 Bulava-30 missile systems, as well as the Kinzhal hypersonic missiles – is noted to effectively bypass all currently existing American missile defense systems.

China will try to convert nuclear war into a conventional one

Congress has indicated that China should not be considered a lesser threat based on the quantification of its nuclear arsenal. According to the commission’s forecast, in the event of a nuclear conflict, Beijing will launch targeted nuclear strikes and use the full potential of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA), which has a quantitative advantage in personnel and conventional weapons. It is emphasized that by 2049 China will be able to overcome the gap with Russia and the United States in the nuclear sphere.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin allowed Moscow to terminate its ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. He recalled that both Russia and the United States signed the Treaty to Stop Nuclear Tests, but only Moscow ratified it, which may serve as a reason to reconsider the issue of ratification.

At the end of February, Putin announced that Russia was suspending its participation in the implementation of the Treaty on the Reduction of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START, or START III). The Russian leader emphasized that Moscow is not withdrawing from the treaty, but rather is suspending its participation.