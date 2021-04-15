The United States has banned lending to Russia, and now American companies cannot directly purchase Russian debt securities issued by the Central Bank, the National Welfare Fund (NWF) or the Treasury. This is stated in a statement White House.

From June 14, US financial institutions will be prohibited from buying Russian government bonds during the initial placement and providing loans. The White House statement indicated that, if necessary, the sanctions against the Russian national debt will be further expanded.

In addition, restrictions (through the Ministry of Finance) affected six Russian technology companies. They, according to Washington, work for the military and intelligence. One of these firms – Positive Technologies, back in March, the company was going to go public with an estimate of $ 4 billion, notes The Bell.

Washington stressed that the new decree of President Joe Biden is intended to make it clear to Russia that it will incur “strategic and economic costs if it continues or increases its destabilizing actions in the international arena.”

Earlier on Thursday, April 15, the Kremlin commented on the likelihood of imposing sanctions. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow considers such sanctions aspirations illegal, and the Russian side would not want to build relations with the United States according to the Leninist formula: “one step forward, two steps back.”