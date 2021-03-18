US President Joe Biden announced that the United States will reach this Friday the 100 million doses of the vaccine administered against the coronavirus since he came to power in January, one of the main promises he had made for his first three months in the White House.

“I am proud to announce that tomorrow we will have met my goal of 100 million doses, weeks ahead of schedule, “Biden said during a speech at the White House.

When he came to power on January 20, Biden promised that 100 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine would be administered. in his first 100 days in the White House, which end on April 30.

Last week, the North American country reached 100 million doses supplied since the vaccination campaign began in December, and now it already exceeds the 115 million injections given, according to official data.

However, Biden’s goal always had to do with the vaccines given since he came to power, and this Thursday he again described the goal he set as “ambitious” despite the fact that many experts consider that it was relatively easy to accomplish.

Since the replacement in the White House, United States has notably accelerated its vaccination rate and now administers at least two million vaccines a day.

More than 75 million adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine and there are already 40 million fully immunized, which is equivalent to 15.9% of the US population over the age of 18, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). , in English).

Biden said Thursday that 65% of Americans over 65 have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, and that 36% of that age group is already fully vaccinated.

The president announced that next week announce your “next goal” in the vaccination campaign, and clarified that much remains to be done to vaccinate the entire adult population of the country without forgetting the disparities of race and class.

“Speed ​​and efficiency must go hand in hand with justice and equity,” the president stressed.

He also asked that Americans don’t “let your guard down” in the measures to contain the pandemic, because “things can still get worse.”

And he referred to those who still doubt whether to get the vaccine, assuring that he “needs” all of them to do so to stop the expansion of covid-19 variants or the appearance of new mutations.

Source: EFE

PB